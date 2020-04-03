Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 3, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 3, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers.

(2) Russian proxies launched all attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm/82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka (3 times and 24 mines released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (6 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino (20 mines released) and Pisky (3 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky (3 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Avdyivka (3 times), Starognstivka (2 times) and Bogdanivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka (3 times), Pisky (3 times), Starognstivka (2 times) and Bogdanivka,

small arms – near Starognstivka (2 times) and Bogdanivka.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

