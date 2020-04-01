Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 30, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 30, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 15 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka (15 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove and Novotoshkivske (9 mines released).

(3) Russian proxies launched 12 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Hnutove,

ZU-23 (23 mm anti-aircraft twin-barreled autocannon) – near Verkhnyotoretsk,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Verkhnyotoretsk and Hnutove,

APC – near Vodyane (2 times),

grenade launchers – near Vodyane (2 times), Maryinka (2 times), Starognativka, Taramchuk, Avdyivka and Pavlopil (2 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Vodyane (2 times) and Verkhnyotoretsk,

sniper fire – near Novomykhaylivka,

small arms – near Starognativka, Taramchuk and Avdyivka.

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 2 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR