Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 4, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 4, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data:









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 16 attacks with the use of forbidden 122-mm artillery and 120/82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 10 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (43 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Pavlopil, Kamyanka and Novotroytske,

large caliber machine guns – near Opytne (2 times), Pavlopil, Kamyanka, Novotroytske and Krasnogorivka,

small arms – near Opytne (2 times) and Pavlopil.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (20 rounds released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (26 mines released), Orykhove (6 mines released) and Luhanske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orykhove (5 mines released) and Novozvanivka (10 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orykhove and Luhanske,

large caliber machine guns – near Luhanske,

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 3 killed in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

