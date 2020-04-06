Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 6, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 6, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks with the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 11 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Hnutove,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

grenade launchers – near Kamyanka (3 times), Starognativka (3 times) and Avdyivka (2 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Kamyanka (3 times), Vodyane, Bogdanivka and Avdyivka (2 times),

small arms – near Kamyanka (3 times), Starognativka (3 times) and Avdyivka (2 times),

(3) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske,

large caliber machine guns – near Krymske,

small arms – near Krymske.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

