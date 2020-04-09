Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 9, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 9, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian defenders.
(2) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (20 mines released) and Hnutove,
grenade launchers – near Maryanka,
large caliber machine guns – near Maryanka,
small arms – near Starognativka.
(3) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novooleksandrivka (17 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zaytseve,
large caliber small arms – near Zaytseve,
small arms – near Zaytseve,
(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 5 wounded in actions.
