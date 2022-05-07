Russia – Ukraine war updates as of May 7, 2022

The operational update regarding the russian invasion on 18.00 on May 7, 2022.

The seventy-third day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues. Russian enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

Russian enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and maintain the land corridor between these territories and the occupied Crimea.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, russian enemy did not take active action. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks to cover the section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions. There is still a threat of rocket-bomb attacks on the infrastructure of Ukraine from the territory of the republic of Belarus.

In the Seversky direction, certain units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. In the border areas of the Kursk region engineering equipment of positions proceeds.

In the Slobozhansky direction, Russian enemy focused its main efforts on preventing further advance of our troops in the direction of the state border of Ukraine. Russian enemy strengthened the groups of troops of the 20th Combined Arms Army and the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District at the expense of reserve units. It carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Prudyanka and Slatyne. As a result of the offensive of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian enemy lost control over the settlement of Tsyrkuny. Russian enemy tried to launch an offensive in the direction of the settlement of Vernopilla, was unsuccessful, suffered losses and retreated.

In the Donetsk direction, russia enemy concentrated its main efforts on taking full control of Rubizhne and preparing for the offensive on the settlements of Lyman and Severodonetsk. Russian enemy continued artillery shelling and rocket-bomb attacks with the use of operational and tactical aircraft in some areas. Also, russian enemy tried to take control of the settlement of Alexandrovka, was unsuccessful.

In the Mariupol direction, Russian enemy continues to block units of the Defense Forces in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant. With the support of artillery and tank fire it conducts assault operations.

Russian enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia areas. With the support of the air force, he tried to conduct offensive operations in the direction of the settlement of Poltavka in the Zaporizhia region, suffered casualties, and retreated to his former positions.The units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the settlement of Polohy, Zaporizhzhia region, successfully inflicted fire damage on Russian enemy, destroying some of its weapons and military equipment.

Russian enemy personnel left their positions.In the South Buh direction, Russian enemy is defending and launching missile strikes on military and civilian infrastructure.

Russia did not conduct offensive operations in the Kryvyi Rih direction. It shelled units of Ukrainian troops with mortars and artillery. Russian occupiers suffered significant losses in battles with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Thus, more than 100 wounded servicemen of the airborne troops of the Armed Forces of the russian federation were found in the village of Burchak.

We keep the line! We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine!

