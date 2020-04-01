Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 1, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 1, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 14 attacks with forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 11 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (20 mines released) and Pisky (10 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka (3 times and 32 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka and Kamyanka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Avdyivka (3 times), Hnutovo and Shyrokino,

high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka (3 times), Opytne, Hnutovo and Shyrokino,

small arms – near Avdyivka (3 times), Starognativka, Hnutovo and Shyrokino.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivse,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske,

anti-tank missile complex – near Novotoshkivse,

grenade launchers – near Zaytseve,

small arms – near Zaytseve.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR