Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 12, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 12, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used hard 122-mm artillery as well as forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers of different systems – near Slavne, Shyrokino and Pisky,

large caliber machine guns – near Slavne, Shyrokino and Pisky,

small arms – near near Slavne, Shyrokino and Pisky.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novotoshkivske (2 times and 4 rounds released)

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times and 28 mines released) and Novozvanivka (3 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times) and Novozvanivka (3 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near and Novozvanivka (3 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Novotoshkivske (2 times),

small arms – near Novotoshkivske (2 times) and Novozvanivka (3 times).

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 7 wounded in actions.

(5) 3 Ukrainian serviceman were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

