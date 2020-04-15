Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 15, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 15, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched all attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (4 times), Pisky (4 times), Pavlopil (4 times) and Krasnogorivka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novomykhaylivka,

grenade launchers – near Novomykhaylivka, Starognastivka, Taramchuk and Kamyanka,

large caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka (4 times), Pisky (4 times), Pavlopil (4 times), Novomykhaylivka, Starognastivka, Taramchuk and Kamyanka,

small arms – near Novomykhaylivka, Starognastivka, Taramchuk and Kamyanka.

(3) 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

