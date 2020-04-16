Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 16, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 16, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched all attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers – near Krymske,

large caliber machine guns – near Popasna and Krymske,

small arms – near Popasna and Krymske.

(3) Russian proxies launched all attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

large caliber machine guns – near Vodyane.

(4) 2 wounded reported among Russian hybrid forces for the last day.

(5) No lethal casualties and no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

