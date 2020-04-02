Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 2, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 2, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 15 attacks with the use of forbidden 152-mm and 122-mm artillery as well as 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 11 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,

APC – near Pisky,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Novomykhaylivka (3 times), Maryinka (2 times) and Krasnogorivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Novomykhaylivka (3 times), Pavlopil, Maryinka (2 times) and Krasnogorivka,

small arms – near Novomykhaylivka (3 times), Pisky (2 times) and Mykolayvka.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 152-mm and 122-mm mortar launchers – near Holubivske (25 mines released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Holubivske (170 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy and Novooleksandrivka,

grenade launchers – near Orikhove,

high caliber machine guns – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

small arms – near Hutyr Vilnuy.

(4) 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

