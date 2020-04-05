Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 5, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 5, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 14 attacks with the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 7 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino, Taramchuk and Novomykhaylivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Shyrokino, Taramchuk, Novomykhaylivka, Slavne, Vodyane and Opytne,

small arms – near Shyrokino, Taramchuk, Pavlopil and Novomykhaylivka,

(3) Russian occupiers launched 7 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120/82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (8 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orykhove (9 mines released), Travneve (8 mines released) and Novooleksandrivka (2 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – in Verkhnyotoretske (1 civilians injured),

grenade launchers – near Orykhove, Pivdenne, Novoluhanske and Travneve,

large caliber machine guns – near Travneve, Pivdenne and Novoluhanske,

small arms – near Travneve, Pivdenne and Novoluhanske.

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 2 killed in actions and 1 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

