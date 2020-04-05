Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 5, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 5, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 14 attacks with the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian proxies launched 7 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino, Taramchuk and Novomykhaylivka,
large caliber machine guns – near Shyrokino, Taramchuk, Novomykhaylivka, Slavne, Vodyane and Opytne,
small arms – near Shyrokino, Taramchuk, Pavlopil and Novomykhaylivka,
(3) Russian occupiers launched 7 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120/82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (8 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orykhove (9 mines released), Travneve (8 mines released) and Novooleksandrivka (2 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – in Verkhnyotoretske (1 civilians injured),
grenade launchers – near Orykhove, Pivdenne, Novoluhanske and Travneve,
large caliber machine guns – near Travneve, Pivdenne and Novoluhanske,
small arms – near Travneve, Pivdenne and Novoluhanske.
(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 2 killed in actions and 1 wounded in actions.
(5) No lethal casualties reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR luhansk oblast novoluhanske novomykhaylivka novooleksandrivka novotoshkivske NSC opytne orikhove pavlopil pivdenne Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Shyrokyne slavne taramchuk travneve Ukraine verkhnyotoretske Vodiane war war in ukraine latest news