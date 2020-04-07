Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 7, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 7, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks with the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian proxies launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (5 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (8 mines released) and Kamyanka (2 times),
infantry fighting vehicles – near Pavlopil,
anti-tank missile complex – near Pavlopil,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka and Starognativka,
grenade launchers – near Kamyanka,
large caliber machine guns – near Kamyanka and Avdyivka,
small arms – near Starognativka,
(3) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm (5 mines released) and 82-mm (4 mines released) mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka and Novooleksandrivka,
(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 wounded in actions.
