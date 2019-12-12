Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 12, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 12, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours. The enemy continue the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks with the following types of arms in the East area:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske, Maryinka and Avdyivka,
high caliber machine guns – near Novomykhaylivka, Pavlopil, Lebedynske and Avdyivka,
small arms – near Novomykhaylivka, Maryinka, Lebedynske and Avdyivka,
(3) Russian proxies launched 5 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zaytseve (2 times),
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zaytseve (2 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Krymske and Travneve (2 times),
grenade launchers of differnet systems – near Krymske and Travneve (2 times),
small arms – near Zaytseve, Krymske and Travneve (2 times),
(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the last 24 hours.
