Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 12, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 12, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours. The enemy continue the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks with the following types of arms in the East area:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske, Maryinka and Avdyivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Novomykhaylivka, Pavlopil, Lebedynske and Avdyivka,

small arms – near Novomykhaylivka, Maryinka, Lebedynske and Avdyivka,

(3) Russian proxies launched 5 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zaytseve (2 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zaytseve (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Krymske and Travneve (2 times),

grenade launchers of differnet systems – near Krymske and Travneve (2 times),

small arms – near Zaytseve, Krymske and Travneve (2 times),

(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the last 24 hours.

EMPR





Tags: