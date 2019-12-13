Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 13, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 13, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks with the following types of arms in the East area:
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,
automatic grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,
grenade launchers – near Pavlopil (3 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil (3 times) and Shyrokino,
small arms – near Avdyivka and Shyrokino,
(3) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne and Novoluhanske,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne and Novoluhanske,
APC fire – near Krymske,
high caliber machine guns – near Krymske and Novoluhanske,
grenade launchers of differnet systems – near Krymske,
small arms – near Pivdenne and Krymske,
(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.