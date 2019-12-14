Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 14, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 14, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours. The enemy used forbidden hard weaponry against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks with the following types of arms in the East area:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka, Pavlopil and Kamyanka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka and Berezove,

high caliber machine guns – near Kamayanka,

small arms – near Maryinka and Krasnogorivka,

(3) Russian proxies launched 5 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske and Myronivske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske and Luhanske,

automatic grenade launchers – near Luhanske,

APC fire – near Krymske and Luhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Krymske, Luhanske and Novoluhanske,

grenade launchers of differnet systems – near Krymske,

small arms – near Krymske,

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: