Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 16, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 16, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

(2) Russian proxies launched 1 attack near Lebedynske with the following types of arms in the East area:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers, manual anti-tank grenade launchers, grenade launchers, high caliber and small arms,

(3) Russian forces launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoluhanske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske, Zaytseve, Svitolodarksk and Krymske (2 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske (2 times),

grenade launchers – near Krymske (2 times),

automatic grenade launchers – near Khutyr Vilnuy and Svitlodarsk,

high caliber machine guns – near Zaytseve,

small arms – near Zaytseve,

(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

