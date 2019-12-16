Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 16, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 16, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.
(2) Russian proxies launched 1 attack near Lebedynske with the following types of arms in the East area:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers, manual anti-tank grenade launchers, grenade launchers, high caliber and small arms,
(3) Russian forces launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoluhanske,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske, Zaytseve, Svitolodarksk and Krymske (2 times),
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske (2 times),
grenade launchers – near Krymske (2 times),
automatic grenade launchers – near Khutyr Vilnuy and Svitlodarsk,
high caliber machine guns – near Zaytseve,
small arms – near Zaytseve,
(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.