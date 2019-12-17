Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 17, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 17, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours. The enemy continue to use forbidden hard weaponry against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian proxies launched 1 attack near Krymske with the following types of arms in the East area:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – the enemy released 20 mines upon Ukrainian troops positions,

(3) Russian forces launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil and Shyrokino,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Butyvka mine,

grenade launchers – near Verkhnyotoretske,

high caliber machine guns – near Butyvka mine,

small arms – near Verkhnyotoretske andd Butyvka mine,

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

