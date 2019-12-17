Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 17, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 17, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours. The enemy continue to use forbidden hard weaponry against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian proxies launched 1 attack near Krymske with the following types of arms in the East area:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – the enemy released 20 mines upon Ukrainian troops positions,
(3) Russian forces launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil and Shyrokino,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Butyvka mine,
grenade launchers – near Verkhnyotoretske,
high caliber machine guns – near Butyvka mine,
small arms – near Verkhnyotoretske andd Butyvka mine,
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.butyvka mine donbas donetsk oblast krymske luhansk oblast pavlopil Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Shyrokyne Ukraine verkhnyotoretske war war in ukraine latest news