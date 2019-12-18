Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 18, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 18, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. 

(2) Russian proxies launched 5 attacks with the following types of arms in the East area:

grenade launchers of different systems – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Travneve and Krymske (2 times),

APC fire – near Krymske (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Travneve and Krymske (2 times),

small arms – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Travneve and Krymske (2 times),

(3) Russian forces launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka,

high caliber machine guns – near Shyrokino,

sniper fire – near Maryinka,

small arms – near Shyrokino,

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours. RIP!

