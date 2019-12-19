Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 19, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 19, 2019

, 0

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 19, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. 

(2) Russian proxies launched 5 attacks with the following types of arms in the East area:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Berezove,

APC fire – near Maryinka (3 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Berezove, Maryinka (3 times) and Vodyane,

small arms – near Berezove, Maryinka (3 times) and Vodyane,

(3) Russian forces launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (2 times),

small arms – near Novoluhanske (2 times),

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions and 1 civilian was killed in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours. RIP!

EMPR

Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Copyright ©2014-2019 EMPR

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?