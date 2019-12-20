Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 20, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 20, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 1 attack in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian forces launched 1 attack near Troytske (North area) with the use of the following types of arms:
grenade launchers,
high caliber machine guns,
small arms.
(4) No losses reported among Ukrainian servicemen in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.