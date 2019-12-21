Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 21, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 21, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden hard weaponry against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian forces launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Khutyr Vilnuy,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Khutyr Vilnuy, Krymske and Svitlodarsk,

high caliber machine guns – near Shumy and Krymske,

small arms – near Khutyr Vilnuy, Krymske and Shumy.

(3) Russian forces launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near ,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Nevelske (2 times),

automatic grenade launchers – near Butovka mine,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Kamyanka,

high caliber machine guns – near Nevelske (2 times), Butovka mine and Slavne,

small arms – near Nevelske (2 times), Butovka mine, Vasylivka and Slavne.

(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

