Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 23, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 23, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden hard weaponry against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian forces launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novgorodske,

grenade launchers – near Krymske and Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Krymske and Novoluhanske,

small arms – near Krymske and Novoluhanske.

(3) Russian forces launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Talakivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Talakivka,

small arms – near Pisky, Vasylivka and Krasnogorivka (2 times),

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 1 more were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

