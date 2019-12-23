Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 23, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 23, 2019

, 0

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 23, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden hard weaponry against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian forces launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novgorodske,

grenade launchers – near Krymske and Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Krymske and Novoluhanske,

small arms – near Krymske and Novoluhanske.

(3) Russian forces launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Talakivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Talakivka,

small arms – near Pisky, Vasylivka and Krasnogorivka (2 times),

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 1 more were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Copyright ©2014-2019 EMPR

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?