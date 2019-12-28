Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 28, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 28, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden hard weaponry against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian forces launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hladosove,

high caliber machine guns – near Hladosove and Luhanske,

small arms – near Luhanske.

(3) Russian forces launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

APC fire – near Maryinka (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Nevelske (2 times), Pisky (2 times) and Maryinka (2 times),

grenade laucnhers – near Maryinka (2 times) and Pisky (2 times),

small arms – near Nevelske (2 times), Pisky (2 times) and Maryinka (2 times),

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

EMPR