Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 30, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 30, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian forces launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske,

(3) Russian forces launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

high caliber machine guns – near Shyrokino,

grenade laucnhers – near Novotroytske (2 times), Maryinka and Mykolayvka,

small arms – near Novotroytske (2 times), Vasylivka, Shyrokino, Maryinka and Mykolayvka,

(4) No lethal casualtes as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: