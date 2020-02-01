Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 1, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 1, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino (13 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske,

grenade launchers – near Shyrokino, Avdyivka and Starognativka,

high caliber machine guns – near Shyrokino, Lebedynske, Vasylivka and Avdyivka,

small arms – near Shyrokino, Lebedynske, Vasylivka and Avdyivka.

(3) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novotoshkivske (3 times and 5 shells released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (3 times and 12 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivkse (3 times and 13 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

grenade launchers – near Luhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske,

small arms – near Luhanske.

(4) No lethal casualties reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR



Tags: