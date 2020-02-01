Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 1, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 1, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino (13 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske,
grenade launchers – near Shyrokino, Avdyivka and Starognativka,
high caliber machine guns – near Shyrokino, Lebedynske, Vasylivka and Avdyivka,
small arms – near Shyrokino, Lebedynske, Vasylivka and Avdyivka.
(3) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novotoshkivske (3 times and 5 shells released),
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (3 times and 12 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivkse (3 times and 13 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,
grenade launchers – near Luhanske,
high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske,
small arms – near Luhanske.
