Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 10, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 10, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day, including the use of forbidden 152-mm and 122-mm artillery as well as 120-mm and 82-mm grenade launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Lebedynske (2 times and 10 mines released),

grenade launchers – near Lebedynske and Starognativka,

high caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske,

small arms – near Starognativka.

(3) Russian proxies launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 152-mm artillery – near Orikhove (3 times and 10 rounds released),

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Orikhove (3 times and 21 rounds released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (3 timea and 5 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (3 timea and 15 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novozvanivka and Orikhove (3 times),

grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (2 times),

small arms – near Novoluhanske (2 times),

(4) 1 Ukrainian servicemen was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

