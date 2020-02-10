Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 10, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 10, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day, including the use of forbidden 152-mm and 122-mm artillery as well as 120-mm and 82-mm grenade launchers against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Lebedynske (2 times and 10 mines released),
grenade launchers – near Lebedynske and Starognativka,
high caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske,
small arms – near Starognativka.
(3) Russian proxies launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 152-mm artillery – near Orikhove (3 times and 10 rounds released),
forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Orikhove (3 times and 21 rounds released),
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (3 timea and 5 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (3 timea and 15 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novozvanivka and Orikhove (3 times),
grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske (2 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (2 times),
small arms – near Novoluhanske (2 times),
(4) 1 Ukrainian servicemen was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.