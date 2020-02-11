Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 11, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 11, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,
small arms – near Krasnogorivka.
(3) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove and Novoluhanske,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hutir Vilnuy,
high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske,
small arms – near Novoluhanske.
(4) No losses reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.