Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 11, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 11, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,

small arms – near Krasnogorivka.

(3) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove and Novoluhanske,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hutir Vilnuy,

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske,

small arms – near Novoluhanske.

(4) No losses reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR



Tags: