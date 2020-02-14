Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 14, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 14, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks with the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers fire in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske and Novomykhaylivka,

automatic grenade laucnhers – near Slavne,

high caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske, Novomykhaylivka and Slavne,

small arms – near Lebedynske and Berezove.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivkse (6 mines released),

automatic grenade laucnhers – near Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske, Novomykhaylivka and Slavne,

small arms – near Novoluhanske.

(4) No losses reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR



Tags: