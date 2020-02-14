Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 14, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 14, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks with the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers fire in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske and Novomykhaylivka,
automatic grenade laucnhers – near Slavne,
high caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske, Novomykhaylivka and Slavne,
small arms – near Lebedynske and Berezove.
(3) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivkse (6 mines released),
automatic grenade laucnhers – near Novoluhanske,
high caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske, Novomykhaylivka and Slavne,
small arms – near Novoluhanske.
