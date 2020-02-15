Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 15, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 15, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 13 the number of attacks with in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (12 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Lebedynske (8 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

automatic grenade launchers – near Taramchuk,

grenade laucnhers of different systems – near Lebedynske,

high caliber machine guns – near Krasnogorivka and Vodyane,

(3) Russian occupiers launched 8 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (3 times and 20 mines released) and Hutyr Vilnuy (2 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoluhanske (2 times and 7 mines released) and Krymske (3 times and 14 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Travneve,

grenade laucnhers of different systems – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Zaytseve and Hutyr Vilnuy,

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Zaytseve, Hutyr Vilnuy and Travneve,

small arms – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Zaytseve and Travneve.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was waounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR