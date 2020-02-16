Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 16, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 16, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 10 the number of attacks with in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Maryinka (12 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino (2 mines released),
anti-tank missile complex – near Krasnogorivka,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,
automatic grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,
high caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil and Shyrokino,
small arms – near Pavlopil and Shyrokino,
(3) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (3 times and 34 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Travneve (5 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Travneve,
grenade laucnhers of different systems – near Novoluhanske,
high caliber machine guns – near Travneve and Novoluhanske,
small arms – near Travneve and Novoluhanske.
(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.