Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 16, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 16, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 10 the number of attacks with in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Maryinka (12 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino (2 mines released),

anti-tank missile complex – near Krasnogorivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

automatic grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,

high caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil and Shyrokino,

small arms – near Pavlopil and Shyrokino,

(3) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (3 times and 34 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Travneve (5 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Travneve,

grenade laucnhers of different systems – near Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Travneve and Novoluhanske,

small arms – near Travneve and Novoluhanske.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

