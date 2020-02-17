Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 17, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 17, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks with the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Lebedynske (7 mines released),

grenade launchers – near Maryinka (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske,

small arms – near Maryinka (2 times),

(3) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (20 mines released), Orikhove (25 mines released) and Novozvanivka (18 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (5 mines released) and Hutir Vilnuy (6 mines released),

grenade laucnhers – near Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske,

small arms – near Novoluhanske.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

