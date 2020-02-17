Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 17, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 17, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks with the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Lebedynske (7 mines released),
grenade launchers – near Maryinka (2 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske,
small arms – near Maryinka (2 times),
(3) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (20 mines released), Orikhove (25 mines released) and Novozvanivka (18 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (5 mines released) and Hutir Vilnuy (6 mines released),
grenade laucnhers – near Novoluhanske,
high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske,
small arms – near Novoluhanske.
(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR hutir vilnuy krymske lebedynske luhansk oblast maryinka novoluhanske novozvanivka NSC orikhove Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Ukraine war war in ukraine latest news