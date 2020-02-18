Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 18, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 18, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks with the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (7 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hnutove, Berezove and Vodyane,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Hnutove, Vodyane and Pavlopil (2 times),

automatic grenade launchers – near Pisky,

(3) Russian occupiers launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (3 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – Orikhove (4 mines released),

(4) This morning Russian forces launched massive attack on Ukrainian toops positions in the area of Novotoshkyvske, Orikhove, Krymske and Hutyr Vilnuy. 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 4 wounded in actions.

