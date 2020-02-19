Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 19, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 19, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces dramatically increased to 22 the number of attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 152-mm and 122-mm artillery as well as 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Pishchevik (3 mines released),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino and Pishchevik,

high caliber machine guns – near Berezove, Pishchevik and Shyrokino,

small arms – near Berezove, Pishchevik and Shyrokino.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 19 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 152-mm artillery – near Novotoshkivske (4 times and 45 rounds released) and Orikhove (2 times and 22 rounds released),

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novotoshkivske (4 times and 15 rounds released), Orikhove (2 times and 28 rounds released), Popasna (16 rounds released) and Khutyr Vilnuy (2 times and 4 rounds released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (6 times and 61 mines released), Novotoshkivske (4 times and 17 mines released), Orikhove (2 times and 61 mines released), Khutyr Vilnuy (2 times and 23 mines released) and Zolote-4 (2 times and 3 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (6 times and 10 mines released), Orikhove (2 times and 30 mines released), Popasna (18 mines released), Novoluhanske (2 mines released), Luhanske (2 mines released) and Khutyr Vilnuy (2 times and 25 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade laucnhers – near Krymske (6 times),

APC fire – near Krymske (6 times),

tank fire – near Novotoshkivske (4 times),

automatic grenade launchers – Khutyr Vilnuy (2 times),

grenade launchers of different systmes – near Orikhove (2 times), Novoluhanske and Zolote-4,

high caliber machine guns – near Khutyr Vilnuy (2 times), Novoluhanske and Zolote-4 (2 times),

small arms – near Novoluhanske.

(4) Russian forces shtorm attempt with heavy 152/122-mm artillery and 120/82-mm mortars to seize observation points in the area of Orikhove failed.

(5) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 4 killed in actions and 6 wounded in actions.

(6) 1 Ukrainian seriveceman was killed in actions and 6 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

