Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 2, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 2, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 15 the number of attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pisky ( 2 times and released 8 mines),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka and Nevelske,

automatic grenade launchers – near Maryinka,

grenade launchers of differnet systems – near Pisky,

high caliber machine guns – near Krasnogorivka, Nevelske, Pisky (2 times) and Vasylivka,

small arms – near Vasylivka and Pisky (2 times).

(3) Russian proxies launched 9 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novotoshkivske (3 times and 5 shells released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (2 times and 38 mines released) and Novotoshkivske (3 times and 41 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy (14 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

grenade launchers – near Luhanske (2 times) and Hutyr Vilnuy,

high caliber machine guns – near Novotoshkivske (3 times), Katerynivka, Hutyr Vilnuy and Luhanske (2 times),

small arms – near Luhanske (2 times).

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

