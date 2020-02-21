Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 21, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 21, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 21, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 10 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novomykhaykivka (10 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pishchevik (2 mines released), Lebedynske (2 times and 10 mines released), and Pavlopil (10 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pishchevik, Starognativka and Krasnogorivka,

APC fire – near Novomykhaylivka,

grenade launchers – near Novomykhaylivka and Lebedynske (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske(2 times), Kraswnogorivka, Novomykhaylivka, Maryinka, Pavlopil and Pishchevik,

APC fire – near Krasnogorivka and Novomykhaylivka,

small arms – near Pishchevik, Starognativka and Maryinka,

(3) Russian occupiers launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka (7 mines released), 

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novozvanivka.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian serivecemen for the last 24 hours.

