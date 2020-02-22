Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 22, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 22, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 7 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (10 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (10 mines released) and Lebedynske (2 times and 21 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotroytske and Pisky,
grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,
high caliber machine guns – near Pisky,
small arms – near Pavlopil, Maryinka and Pisky,
(3) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (20 mines released) and Luhanske (5 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (10 mines released), Novotoshkivske (8 mine released), Novoluhanske (4 mines released) and Travneve (2 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove and Novotoshkivske,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Luhanske, Novoluhanske and Travneve,
high caliber machine guns – near Travneve and Novoluhanske,
small arms – near Novoluhanske.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR krasnogorivka lebedynske luhansk oblast luhanske maryinka novoluhanske novotoshkivske novotroytske NSC orikhove pavlopil pisky Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine travneve Ukraine war war in ukraine latest news