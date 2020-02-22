Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 22, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 22, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 7 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (10 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (10 mines released) and Lebedynske (2 times and 21 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotroytske and Pisky,

grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,

high caliber machine guns – near Pisky,

small arms – near Pavlopil, Maryinka and Pisky,

(3) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (20 mines released) and Luhanske (5 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (10 mines released), Novotoshkivske (8 mine released), Novoluhanske (4 mines released) and Travneve (2 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove and Novotoshkivske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Luhanske, Novoluhanske and Travneve,

high caliber machine guns – near Travneve and Novoluhanske,

small arms – near Novoluhanske.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

