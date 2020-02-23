Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 23, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 23, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 8 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novomykhaylivka (9 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka and Hnutove,

grenade launchers – near Maryinka (2 times), Vodyane, Lebedynske and Starognativka,

high caliber machine guns – near Maryinka (2 times), Hnutove, Lebedynske, Vodyane and Krasnogorivka,

small arms – near Starognativka and Krasnogorivka,

(3) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (2 times and 20 mines released) and Novoluhanske (10 mines released),

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske,

small arms – near Novoluhanske.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman hit a mine and was wounded for the last 24 hours.

EMPR