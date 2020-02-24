Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 24, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 24, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 14 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 122-mm artillery as well as with 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 1 attack in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

UAV fire – near Talakivka,

(3) Russian occupiers launched 13 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Kindrashivska Nova (20 rounds released) and Novooleksandrivka (2 times and 8 rounds released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (2 times and 29 mines released), Novooleksandrivka (2 times and 8 mines released), Luhanske (2 mines released) and Krymske (5 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy (6 mines released), Popasna (14 mines released), Zolote-4 (15 mines released), Luhanske (9 mines released) and Novozvanivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske,

high caliber machine guns – near Travneve, Hutyr Vilnuy, Novozvanivka and Krymske,

grenade launchers – near Travneve, Luhanske and Hutyr Vilnuy,

APC fire – near Luhanske,

small arms – near Travneve.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR