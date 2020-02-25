Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 25, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 25, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Talakivka (10 mines released),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka and Talakivka,

automatic grenade launchers – near Pisky,

high caliber machine guns – near Maryinka and Talakivka,

small arms – near Maryinka, Talakivka and Pisky,

(3) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – Novotoshkivkse (10 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shumy,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shumy,

high caliber machine guns – near Shumy.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR