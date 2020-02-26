Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 26, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 26, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (3 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Talakivka (5 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novomykhaylivka,
grenade launchers – near Pisky,
high caliber machine guns – near Krasnogorivka,
small arms – near Pisky,
(3) Russian occupiers launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – Katerynivka (10 mines released),
