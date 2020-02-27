Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 27, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 27, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 10 the number of attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Maryinka (2 times and 10 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka (2 times),

grenade launchers – near Pavlopil (3 times) and Avdyivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil (3 times) and Avdyivka,

small arms – near near Pavlopil (3 times) and Avdyivka,

(3) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – Orikhove (4 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove,

grenade launchers – near Zolote-4 and Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Zolote-4, Novoluhanske and Novotoshkivske,

small arms – near Novotoshkivske and Novoluhanske.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

