Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 29, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 29, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – Lebedynske (18 mines released),
automatic grenade launchers – near Novotroytske,
grenade launchers – near Vodyane (2 times) and Pishchevik,
high caliber machine guns – near Vodyane (2 times), Novotroytske and Pishchevik,
small arms – near Vodyane (2 times), Novotroytske and Pishchevik,
(3) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (9 mines released),
forbidden 83-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (3 mines released),
high caliber machine guns – near Novotoshkivske,
sniper fire – near Novotoshkivske.
