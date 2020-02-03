Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 3, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 3, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske,

automatic grenade launchers – near Vasylivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske and Vasylivka,

small arms – near Lebedynske and Vasylivka.

(3) Russian proxies launched 8 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (6 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (4 times and 34 mines released) and Krymske (2 times and 25 mines released),

automatic grenade launchers – near Krymske and Hladosove,

grenade launchers – near Luhanske (4 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske (4 times), Hladosove and Krymske,

APC fire – near Krymske,

small arms – near Hladosove.

(4) 3 Ukrainian serviceman were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

