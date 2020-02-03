Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 3, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 3, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske,
automatic grenade launchers – near Vasylivka,
high caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske and Vasylivka,
small arms – near Lebedynske and Vasylivka.
(3) Russian proxies launched 8 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (6 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (4 times and 34 mines released) and Krymske (2 times and 25 mines released),
automatic grenade launchers – near Krymske and Hladosove,
grenade launchers – near Luhanske (4 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske (4 times), Hladosove and Krymske,
APC fire – near Krymske,
small arms – near Hladosove.
(4) 3 Ukrainian serviceman were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR hladosove krymske lebedynske luhansk oblast luhanske novotoshkivske NSC Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Ukraine vasylivka war war in ukraine latest news