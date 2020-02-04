Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 4, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 4, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 8 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (28 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (2 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky,

anti-tank rocket missele – near Opytne (2 times),

grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,

small arms – near Pavlopil, Pisky and Avdyivka (2 times).

(3) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times and 9 mines released) and Orikhove (5 mines released),

grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske.

(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR