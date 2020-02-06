Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 6, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 6, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 9 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
anti-tank missile cvomplex – near Avdyivka (2 times),
grenade launchers – near Novotroytske (2 times), Avdyivka (2 times), Maryinka, Pisky (3 times) and Shyrokino,
high caliber machine guns – near Novotroytske (2 times), Avdyivka (2 times) and Shyrokino (3 times),
small arms – near Novotroytske (2 times), Avdyivka (2 times), Pisky (3 times), Maryinka and Shyrokino.
(3) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (4 mines released),
anti-tank missile complex – near Schastya (2 times),
automatic grenade launchers – near Schastya (2 times) and Travneve,
high caliber machine guns – near Travneve,
small arms – near Schastya (2 times) and Travneve.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.