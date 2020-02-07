Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 7, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 7, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 1 attack in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

high caliber machine guns – near Krasnogorivka.

(3) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (2 times and 25 mines released),

grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

small arms – near Novoluhanske.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

EMPR