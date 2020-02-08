Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 8, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 8, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 122-mm artillery and 120-mm / 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
automatic grenade launchers – near Novomykhaylivka,
high caliber machine guns – near Novomykhaylivka,
small arms – near Vasylivka.
(3) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Orikhove (5 rounds released),
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (7 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (23 mines released),
anti-tank missile complex – near Krymske,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Gladosove,
high caliber machine guns – near Gladosove,
small arms – near Novoluhanske and Gladosove.
(4) No losses reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.