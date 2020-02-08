Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 8, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 8, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 122-mm artillery and 120-mm / 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

automatic grenade launchers – near Novomykhaylivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Novomykhaylivka,

small arms – near Vasylivka.

(3) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Orikhove (5 rounds released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (7 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (23 mines released),

anti-tank missile complex – near Krymske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Gladosove,

high caliber machine guns – near Gladosove,

small arms – near Novoluhanske and Gladosove.

(4) No losses reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR