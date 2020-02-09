Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 9, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 9, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day, including the use of forbidden 122-mm artillery and 120-mm launchers.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 1 attack in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

automatic grenade launchers – near Lebedynske,

high caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske,

small arms – near Lebedynske.

(3) Russian proxies launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Orikhove (12 rounds released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (16 mines released),

high caliber machine guns – near Schastya,

small arms – near Schastya.

(4) No losses reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

