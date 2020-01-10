Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 10, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 10, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 10, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

automatic grenade launchers – near Pisky,

grenade launchers – near Vodyane and Nevelske,

high caliber machine guns – near Pisky,

small arms – near Pavlopil, Nevelske, Krasnogorivka and Vodyane.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed and 1 Ukrainian servicemasn was wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

